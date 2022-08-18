Bad Bunny y Karol G arrasan con nominaciones a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina

Telemundo y Billboard anunciaron este jueves a los finalistas de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2022, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el jueves 29 de septiembre en vivo desde el Watsco Center, en Miami.
Bad Bunny es el artista que arrasó con 23 menciones, incluidas Artista del Año y Gira del Año. Por su parte, Karol G es 15 veces finalista en categorías que incluyen Artista del Año y Canción del Año gracias a su tema 'Mamiii' junto a Becky G, quien a su vez tiene 11 menciones.
Con 11 menciones también se encuentra Farruko, mientras que Rauw Alejandro destaca como finalista para 10 premios. Aventura domina las categorías tropicales con siete menciones.
Una de las grandes sorpresas fue la banda Eslabon Armado, quien encabeza la música Regional Mexicana con seis menciones, incluyendo Artista Regional Mexicano del Año.
Mira aquí la lista completa de finalistas por categoría
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New
- Ivan Cornejo
- Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
- Los Lara
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Los Bukis
- Maluma
- Marc Anthony
- Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Rvssian
- Shawn Mendes
- Skrillex
"Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
"Hot Latin Song" Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Chencho Corleone
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
"Top Latin Album" del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Bukis
- Maná
Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Sebastián Yatra
Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Bomba Estéreo
- CNCO
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Reik
Canción "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
- Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”
Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year
- Becky G, Esquemas
- Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
- Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
- Rosalía, Motomami
- Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carlos Vives
- Elvis Crespo
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
- Marc Anthony, “Mala”
- Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
- Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year
- Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
- Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
- Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
- Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”
- Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”
- Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”
- Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
- Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
- Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
- Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
- Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
- Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2
Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- Los Legendarios
- Piso 21
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar “Edge” Barrera
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario
- Tainy
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year
- Jimmy Humilde
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Ovy On The Drums
- Subelo Neo
- Tainy
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
- Music VIP
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
Duars Entertainment
- Fonovisa
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Duars Entertainment
- Hecho a Mano
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
- Capitol Latin
- Hecho a Mano
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
- Warner Latina
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Saban
- Sony Music Latin
- WK
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Aura
- Hecho a Mano
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Unisono
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year
- BMG
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
- Norte
- Premium Latin
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Top Stop
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Music VIP
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Afinarte
- Disa
- Fonovisa
- Lizos
- Remex
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Fonovisa
- JHRH
- Manzana
- Z Records
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year
- Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
- RSM Publishing, ASCAP
- Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
- Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
- WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year
- Kobalt Music
- RSM Publishing
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music