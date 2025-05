¿Calificas para cupones de alimentos? ¿Cómo aplicar y cuánto tarda el proceso?

Alabama All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 130%

Arizona All households are eligible (referral on application) No limit on assets 185%

California All households are eligible (pamphlet) No limit on assets 200%

Colorado All households are eligible (notice on application) No limit on assets 200%

Connecticut All households are eligible (Help for People in Need brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Delaware All households are eligible (application refers to pregnancy prevention hotline) No limit on assets 200%

District of Columbia All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Florida All households are eligible (notice) No limit on assets 200%

Georgia All households are eligible (TANF Community Outreach Services brochure) No limit on assets 130%

Guam All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 165%

Hawaii All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Idaho All households are eligible (flyer about referral service) $5,000 130%

Illinois All households are eligible (guide to services brochure) No limit on assets 165%

Indiana All households are eligible (brochure) $5,000 130%

Iowa All households are eligible (notice of eligibility and brochure) No limit on assets 160%

Kentucky All households are eligible (resource guide) No limit on assets 200%

Louisiana All households are eligible (notice) No limit on assets 200%

Maine All households are eligible (resource guide) No limit on assets 200%

Maryland All households are eligible (referral to services on application) No limit on assets 200%

Massachusetts All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Michigan All households are eligible (language on application and notice) No limit on assets 200%

Minnesota All households are eligible (domestic violence brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Montana All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Nebraska All households are eligible (pamphlet, statement on notices and applications) $25,000 for liquid assets 165%

Nevada All households are eligible (pregnancy prevention information on application) No limit on assets 200%

New Hampshire All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

New Jersey All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 185%

New Mexico All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

New York Households with dependent care expenses are eligible (“Helping Hands” brochure mailed yearly) No limit on assets 200%

New York Households with earned income are eligible (“Helping Hands” brochure mailed yearly) No limit on assets 150%

North Carolina All households are eligible (statement on application/recertification forms) No limit on assets 200%

North Dakota All households are eligible (Statement on application/ recertification forms and pamphlet) No limit on assets 200%

Ohio All households are eligible (Ohio Benefit Bank info on approval notice) No limit on assets 130%

Oklahoma All households are eligible (2-1-1 number for information and referral to community services) No limit on assets 130%

Oregon All households are eligible (pamphlet) No limit on assets 200%

Pennsylvania All households are eligible (pamphlet) No limit on assets 200%

Rhode Island All households are eligible (publication) No limit on assets 185%

South Carolina All households are eligible (pamphlet) No limit on assets 130%

Texas All households are eligible (info on various services provided on application) Asset limit of $5,000 (excludes 1 vehicle up to $22,000 & includes excess vehicle value) 165%

Vermont All households are eligible (notice with language on website for services) No limit on assets 185%

Virgin Islands All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 175%

Virginia All households are eligible (brochure) No limit on assets 200%

Washington All households are eligible (info & referral services provided on approval letter) No limit on assets 200%

West Virginia All households are eligible (information and referral services program brochure) No limit on assets 200%