Anuncian fecha para solicitudes de reembolso por gastos funerarios relacionados al COVID-19

Update: We will begin accepting applications for Funeral Assistance on Monday, April 12, 2021 through our dedicated call center.



◾ 844-684-6333

◾ TTY: 800-462-7585



In the meantime, find out if you are eligible to apply by visiting: https://t.co/HUyqgfsKfc pic.twitter.com/M60x8JwRbK