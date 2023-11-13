Se esperan miles de personas en marcha por Israel en Washington DC

Una gran manifestación pro-Israel programada para el martes frente al Capitolio de Estados Unidos en Washington DC podría afectar el tráfico a principios de esta semana.
Los organizadores de la Marcha por Israel esperan que entre 40,000 y 60,000 personas se presenten para el evento entre la 1 y las 3 p.m. Los cierres de carreteras comenzaron el lunes antes de que las puertas se abran el martes a las 10 a.m.
"[El] evento del 14 de noviembre reunirá a comunidades de todo el país para mostrar una fuerte solidaridad con el pueblo israelí, al tiempo que exigirá la liberación inmediata de los rehenes restantes y condenará el aumento del antisemitismo", informó las Federaciones Judías de América del Norte.
A continuación las calles que estarán cerradas:
Lunes 13 de noviembre
De 9 p.m. a las 6 p.m. del martes
- 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
De 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 15th Street, NW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
De 6 a.m. a las 5 a.m. del miércoles
- 4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
De 9:30 p.m. a las 6 p.m. del martes
- 7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
Martes 14 de noviembre
De 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.
- 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
- 12th Street Tunnel
- Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW
Cierres intermitentes de 6 a.m. a 6 p.m.
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
Mantente en sintonía de Telemundo 44 para una actualización.