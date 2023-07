Accidente en la I-70 cerca del túnel Eisenhower deja un muerto y cierres en dirección este

@csp_golden @CSP_News I-70 eastbound is CLOSED at the Silverthorne exit for a fatal crash just east of Eisenhower Tunnel. Current alt route is Hwy 9 to Hwy 40 via Kremmling/Berthoud Pass or 91 south to Leadville and on to Hwy 285. pic.twitter.com/1XVEW8YSO4