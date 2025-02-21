Apuñalamientos en Denver dejan tres personas heridas

Tres personas fueron apuñaladas este viernes en distintas partes de Denver, según la policía.
La policía de Denver confirmó que un caso ocurrió en la cuadra 2300 de Glenarm Street, donde una persona terminó herida, aunque se desconoce la gravedad de la misma.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 2300 Block Glenarm St. One victim located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/YVy6a2cqhe— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2025
Otro hecho ocurrió en la cuadra 1100 de 29th Street, que también dejó a una persona herida.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 1100 block 29th St. One victim located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/uTUh3dhZeh— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2025
Finalmente, el tercer hecho sangriento ocurrió en la cuadra 200 de S. Meade Stree, donde una mujer terminó con heridas tras ser apuñalada.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 200 Block S. Meade St. One victim located, an adult female. Extended injuries are known at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/i3mBcDHRTT— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2025
La policía está recabando información sobre los responsables de estos ataques y no informaron si los tres hecho están relacionados.