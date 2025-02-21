Policía de Denver

Apuñalamientos en Denver dejan tres personas heridas

Fueron tres hechos sangrientos reportados por la policía.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Los tres hechos ocurrieron en Denver.
Tres personas fueron apuñaladas este viernes en distintas partes de Denver, según la policía.

La policía de Denver confirmó que un caso ocurrió en la cuadra 2300 de Glenarm Street, donde una persona terminó herida, aunque se desconoce la gravedad de la misma.

Otro hecho ocurrió en la cuadra 1100 de 29th Street, que también dejó a una persona herida.

Finalmente, el tercer hecho sangriento ocurrió en la cuadra 200 de S. Meade Stree, donde una mujer terminó con heridas tras ser apuñalada.

La policía está recabando información sobre los responsables de estos ataques y no informaron si los tres hecho están relacionados.

