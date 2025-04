Arrestan a sospechoso tras tiroteo en Aurora

🚨 Violent Offender Arrested – Automatic Firearm Seized 🚨



Aurora Police have arrested 18-year-old Mark Jackson following a nonfatal shooting last Friday at a gas station near Peoria St. Jackson, a repeat violent offender with a lengthy criminal history, was already out on bond… https://t.co/5WRv9hNWj0 pic.twitter.com/bGq1196q9U