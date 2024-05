Autoridades de Colorado emiten Alerta Medina tras incidente de choque y fuga

Medina Alert - 2002 Kia Sedona, 4 door, white in color, Colorado temporary tag 6209647, with front end damage.

On May 22, 2024 at approximately 6:30 p.m. a white 2002 Kia Sedona hit a bicyclist near the 7700 East block of 36th Ave. (east of Quebec St,)



If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/j3YyrZ3U7Y