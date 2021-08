Buscan en Colorado a joven con condiciones especiales tras abandonar su casa por una disputa familiar

#Runaway #AtRisk Shawn, 26, has a diminished mental capacity & med. condition. He was last seen today at 3:30p in the 17800 blk of E Iowa Dr. aft a dispute w/family. He is 6’3, was wearing jean shorts, blk shirt & sandals. May use @RideRTD. Plz call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/7i8wMFrTFP