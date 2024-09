Buscan a Donnel “Tupac” Tolliver, joven desaparecido en Aurora

Endangered Missing Activation - 15-year-old, black, male, Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver was last seen on foot leaving his residence near Laredo and 6th in Aurora on September 8, 2024, at approximately 6:50pm. If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100. pic.twitter.com/cBGdEo84Gt