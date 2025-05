Buscan en Broomfield a un hombre de Aurora que desapareció a inicios de este mes

Activation:

34-yoa Paul Atagon last heard from April 28th-29th, 2025. Paul's vehicle was recovered May 3rd, 2025, near 120 block of Edgeview Dr in Broomfield. Paul was reported missing by his family on May 8th, 2025.If seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Broomfield PD at 303-438-6400 pic.twitter.com/QAbSmXMBhv