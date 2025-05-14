Buscan a sospechoso tras el robo en un local comercial en Denver

La Policía de Denver se encuentra en la búsqueda de un sospechoso tras el robo en un comercio en la ciudad.
Según confirmaron, el hecho ocurrió en un local comercial en 2900 S Federal Blvd.
ALERT: #DPD is working to locate suspects involved in a burglary in the area of 2900 S Federal Blvd. A shelter in place has been issued to affected residents. Expect a police presence in the area. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/BYhISytNCh— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 14, 2025
Un segundo sospechoso ya fue detenido.
La investigación del hecho continúa mientras sigue la búsqueda.