Buscan a sospechoso tras el robo en un local comercial en Denver

Según confirmaron, el hecho ocurrió en un local comercial en 2900 S Federal Blvd.

Por Eduardo Orbea

El robo ocurrió en un local comercial en Denver (foto de archivo).
La Policía de Denver se encuentra en la búsqueda de un sospechoso tras el robo en un comercio en la ciudad.

Un segundo sospechoso ya fue detenido.

La investigación del hecho continúa mientras sigue la búsqueda.

