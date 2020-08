CDOT pide evitar viajes por tierra este fin de semana en Colorado

#CDOT #News: Weekend travelers: Go north or south 📰

CDOT is encouraging weekend travelers to rotate their compasses and look at areas of the state to explore that are north or south instead of west, as the #GrizzlyCreekFire rages on.https://t.co/VZSPKXoJty#KnowBeforeYouGo #I70 pic.twitter.com/PaTEm00DTV