Cierre en la I-70 a la altura de Glenwood Canyon debido a deslizamientos de tierra

🚫I-70 CLOSED🚫 between Exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 87 (West Rifle) due to another mudslide in the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Motorists are asked to take the northern detour route. Check https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG for updated closure and condition information. pic.twitter.com/jMX3bGNZeV