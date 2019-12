Cierre en la I-70 generará caos vehicular este miércoles

Rockfall blasting on Dec. 18 will close I-70 in both directions near Idaho Springs btw Dumont/Downieville (Exit 234) and Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Exit 248) from 9 a.m. to noon.

All traffic headed EB on I-70 west of Silverthorne will be stopped at Exit 205) beginning at 8:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7A87PBh45F