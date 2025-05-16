Combaten incendio forestal en Aurora

Bomberos están combatiendo las llamas de un incendio forestal en Aurora.
Dotaciones de Aurora y Denver se encuentran en el lugar del siniestro, ubicado en el lado norte de la carretera I-225, cerca de RTD Dayton Road.
Aurora and @Denver_Fire are on scene of a 100’x 100’ vegetation fire on the north side of I-225 near the RTD Dayton Station. No injuries reported and no structures threatened. Smoke and flames are visible from the highway and firefighters are working to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/uV1krNAkFo— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 16, 2025
No se han reportado heridos o estructuras dañadas.