Aurora

Combaten incendio forestal en Aurora

Dotaciones de Aurora y Denver se encuentran en el lugar del siniestro, ubicado en el lado norte de la carretera I-225, cerca de RTD Dayton Road.

Por Eduardo Orbea

El humo del incendio forestal, en Aurora.
Bomberos de Aurora

Bomberos están combatiendo las llamas de un incendio forestal en Aurora.

No se han reportado heridos o estructuras dañadas.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

AuroraColorado
