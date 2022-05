Emiten Alerta Amber para dar con el paradero de dos bebés y su mamá

#MissingPersons: #Denver, can you please help us locate Francheska Tafoya and her two children, Naveana Marrufo and Ramon Marrufo? They were taken by force from the area of E 40th Ave and N Colorado Blvd. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts, please call 720. 913. 2000. pic.twitter.com/K2cinVuZc6