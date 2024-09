Emiten ódenes de evacuación mandatorias por incendio en el condado Larimer

09-16-2024 11:55:29



Larimer County, CO - Wildfire Mandatory Evacuations ordered for Crystal Lakes, south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie. EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.



Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to https://t.co/jWU69oBLP9 for a map of the ev https://t.co/kIci5TZSzx