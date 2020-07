Emiten orden de arresto contra hispano señalado por el robo de perros en Thornton

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Gilbert Martinez, 35, currently at large. Warrant charges: Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, Agg Motor Vehicle Theft, & 6 counts of Cruelty to Animals. Puppies are still unaccounted for. Anyone with information call @CrimeStoppersCO https://t.co/yJgf8brbVI pic.twitter.com/ezP8FbIMht