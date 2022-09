En el condado Chaffee: hallan sin vida a la joven de 23 años reportada como desaparecida

Catherine Hay was last seen on 9/18/22 around 9am in Castle Rock. She drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax lic/BSBB62. She is an avid hiker, especially 14ers. However, all of her gear was left at home. If you any have information on her whereabouts contact LPD Det. Goodman, 303-795-3896 pic.twitter.com/8V97rdFEo1