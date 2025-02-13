Colorado

Incendio causa estragos en una vivienda en el condado Adams

El siniestro ocurrió en la madrugada de este jueves en una casa en 88th avenue cerca de Wikiup Drive en el condado Adams.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Un incendio en una residencia en el condado Adams dejó a una familia de cinco sin techo.

Los bomberos combatieron las llamas y controlaron el incendio.

Se están investigando las causas del siniestro.

