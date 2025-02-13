Incendio causa estragos en una vivienda en el condado Adams

Un incendio en una residencia en el condado Adams dejó a una familia de cinco sin techo.
El siniestro ocurrió en la madrugada de este jueves en una casa en 88th avenue cerca de Wikiup Drive en el condado Adams.
SACFD responded to a residential structure fire at approximately 3:00 AM this morning near 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive. Crews arrived on scene to find an active fire in a small single-family residence and were able to quickly bring it under control. A family of five has been… pic.twitter.com/wWB4xjmz2f— South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) February 13, 2025
Los bomberos combatieron las llamas y controlaron el incendio.
Se están investigando las causas del siniestro.