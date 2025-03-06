Departamento de Policía de Denver

Investigan tiroteo en Denver

Según confirmaron, el hecho ocurrió en la cuadra 2700 de Speer.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

El hecho ocurrió en Denver.
Foto gentileza de la Policía de Denver

La policía de Denver se encuentra investigando un tiroteo que dejó una persona herida.

Los agentes identificaron a un posible sospechoso y cercaron la zona mientras trabajan en el caso.

