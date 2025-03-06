Investigan tiroteo en Denver

La policía de Denver se encuentra investigando un tiroteo que dejó una persona herida.
Según confirmaron, el hecho ocurrió en la cuadra 2700 de Speer.
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Colorado aquí.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in 2700 block of Speer. One victim located, condition unknown. Officers pursued the possible suspect and currently have a perimeter set up in area of 20th & Federal as they work to contact them. Updates posted when available. pic.twitter.com/UJSc3FL0iV— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 6, 2025
Los agentes identificaron a un posible sospechoso y cercaron la zona mientras trabajan en el caso.