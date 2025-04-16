Aurora

Pelea en escuela de Aurora termina con una joven acuchillada

La pelea ocurrió en Aurora Science and Tech Middle School.

Por Eduardo Orbea

La policía de Aurora se encuentra investigando el caso.
Foto cortesía de la Policía de Aurora

Dos adolescentes se trenzaron en una pelea en Aurora Science and Tech Middle School y una de ellas terminó con serias heridas de cuchillo.

Según confirmaron desde la policía de Aurora, las dos jovencitas se pelearon y una de ellas sacó un cuchillo e hirió a la otra.

La víctima fue llevada a un hospital cercano con heridas de gravedad.

La sospechosa del ataque fue detenida.

La escuela se mantiene en “perímetro de seguridad” durante la investigación del hecho.

