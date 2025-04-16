Pelea en escuela de Aurora termina con una joven acuchillada

Dos adolescentes se trenzaron en una pelea en Aurora Science and Tech Middle School y una de ellas terminó con serias heridas de cuchillo.
Según confirmaron desde la policía de Aurora, las dos jovencitas se pelearon y una de ellas sacó un cuchillo e hirió a la otra.
#APDAlert Officers are investigating a juvenile stabbing at the Aurora Science and Tech Middle School.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 16, 2025
The initial investigation shows that two young girls got into a dispute outside on school property. The argument escalated and one of the girls stabbed the other.
La víctima fue llevada a un hospital cercano con heridas de gravedad.
La sospechosa del ataque fue detenida.
La escuela se mantiene en “perímetro de seguridad” durante la investigación del hecho.